Better Call Saul season 6: When will filming wrap up?







For those who are not aware, Better Call Saul season 6 is going to be the final season over at AMC. It’s been a fantastic journey getting to this point, but we know still there is some ways to go. Filming’s been underway for a little while now, and it’s poised to continue for much of the year. That’s one of the reasons why the network isn’t premiering any of the 13-episode finale until at some point in 2022.

Is it going to be torture waiting that long? Absolutely, but you can argue that waiting for more Better Call Saul is torture to begin with. This is one of the best shows on TV, bar none, and it’s only getting better.

What remains remarkable to us is the fact that the show’s own star in Bob Odenkirk refuses to read far ahead in the scripts, even if he is an executive producer and is more than allowed to do so. In explaining his decision to have things remain a secret (via Esquire UK), he also indicates just how long filming can continue:

Why would I do that to myself? I’m going to be playing this character and we’re going to be shooting until November. And if I already knew what was happening, I would be depriving myself of so much excitement. I want for there to be a new thing every three weeks [when we’re filming] and to find fresh energy and excitement.

The funny thing about Better Call Saul is that in some ways, we know already how the story is going to end: It’s the Breaking Bad timeline! Yet, there is that that mystery around Gene that keeps us asking some questions to a certain extent…

