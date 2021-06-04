Is Charmed new tonight on The CW? Season 3 episode 14, 15 spoilers!







Is Charmed new tonight on The CW, and is this brief season 3 hiatus at an official end as of yet? We know that there’s excitement in the air about what’s coming up — there has to be when you think about what’s on the line! Mel is in jeopardy, Harry’s story is about to veer off-course, and in general, it’s fair to expect the mythology to expand in some rather big ways.

Just think about it in these terms: We’re far enough into the show at this point that we truly care about some of these characters and the question that remains is how much more trouble can they get themselves into?

Here’s the bad news: Charmed is making you wait a little while longer to find out! There is no new episode tonight, and the series is currently set to return with new episodes on Friday, June 11. Want some more news about that episode, or what is coming after the fact? Then we suggest that you check out the two synopsis below…

Season 3 episode 14, “Perfecti Is the Enemy of Good” – AT ALL COSTS – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) must take on the Perfecti in order to save Mel; Harry’s (Rupert Evans) mortality journey kicks into high gear with unexpected consequences. Also starring Poppy Drayton. Joe Gallagher directed the episode written by Christina Piña and Carolyn Townsend (#314). Original airdate 6/11/21

The promo below gives you a little more of a sense of what’s coming up!

Season 3 episode 15, “Schrodinger’s Future” – WHAT THE FUTURE HOLDS – Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) has a disturbing vision, forcing her and Macy (Madeleine Mantock) to pay a visit to the future. Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Harry (Rupert Evans) struggle with challenging new circumstances. Also starring Poppy Drayton. Stuart Gilliard directed the episode written by Bianca Sams and Blake Taylor (#315). Original airdate 6/18/2021.

Alas, there’s no promo here — but clearly, there’s a lot still to be excited about!

Related – Grab some more scoop on Charmed right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Charmed season 3 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After doing that, remember that we have some other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







