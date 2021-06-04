The Blacklist season 8 episode 21 return date for James Spader, cast







If you are curious in learning The Blacklist season 8 episode 21 return date? Well, things are about to get weird…

So what’s the first thing that we need to point out here? It’s the fact that there is no new episode of the NBC show coming on Friday, June 11. With that being said, there are still two more coming this season, though you’ll have to wait a while to see them. The first one, entitled “Nachalo,” is airing on Wednesday, June 16. Meanwhile, the finale is going to be coming our way on June 23. (There is no title for that episode as of yet.)

If you didn’t know as of yet, episode 21 is going to be an enormous one for the series. The full The Blacklist season 8 episode 21 synopsis below gives you a pretty good taste of what’s ahead:

06/16/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : When Reddington takes Liz to the mysterious epicenter of his empire, their shared past reveals itself and long buried secrets are divulged. TV-14

It should feel pretty clear at this point that the show is really hoping to live up to its tagline of “no more secrets, no more lies.” We don’t know if everything will be revealed in this upcoming episode, but it’s hard not to be excited when you read that! It’s been a long journey to get to this point; the only thing we hope is that some of the dots properly connect through the timeline. Because the show has already been renewed for a season 9, you don’t have to be as concerned over the long-term future.

