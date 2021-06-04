Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi lands a new show







Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi just returned to Jersey Shore Family Vacation, and she’s now returning to MTV for another new project.

According to a new report from Deadline, the reality star is set to be the host of Messyness, yet another spin-off to the super-popular Ridiculousness that the network puts on the air about a million different times a day. What makes Messyness stands out (beyond the apparent misspelling of the title) is its content, which will probably be similar to the early days of Jersey Shore. Think in terms of clips featuring party fouls, drunken antics, and other situations specific to this brand.

Joining Snooki on the panel for this show will be Tori Spelling, Adam Rippon and Teddy Ray. We have to imagine that some other Jersey Shore cast members could appear here and there.

This is far from the first time that someone associated with Jersey Shore has landed an outside project at MTV. Snooki at one point had her Snooki & JWoww spin-off show, while Pauly D has done everything from The Pauly D Project to A Double Shot at Love to Revenge Prank. There’s clearly a lot of value in these personalities and we understand why — we are talking about people who have been a part of this world for many years on end. There’s nostalgia attached to them!

There’s no clear premiere date as of yet for Messyness, but our personal expectation is that we will have a chance to check it out a little bit later this year. Let’s hope that it showcases Snooki’s personality in a way that we all love to watch, and that it helps to give MTV a few different programs they can put on the air beyond just Ridiculousness itself.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Jersey Shore right now, including details on the next new episode

What do you want to see from Snooki on her new MTV show?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around to get some other updates on the show. (Photo: MTV.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







