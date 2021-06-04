Blue Bloods season 12 spoilers: What does the future hold for Jamie Reagan?







Will Blue Bloods season 12 be an important one for Jamie Reagan? It could be the perfect time to shake things up for him! He and Eddie have been together for a while now and to go along with that, he’s also settled into his position as Sergeant. With that, there is room to evolve both of these stories in different ways — and that’s not to even speak of his other family relationships.

Let’s begin this spotlight piece by talking about the idea of more Jamie and Joe working together. We’d love to see it happen, since these two have a dynamic energy and could work together in some action-oriented scenes. There is no confirmation that Will Hochman will be back in season 12, but the producers have already expressed interest.

As for whether or not Jamie will stay a Sergeant forever, that’s where things start to get a little interesting. Speaking to TV Insider, showrunner Kevin Wade noted that they will eventually look at moving his career in some new directions:

“For now, we’re just gonna play probably Jamie’s promotion. If they said this show’s going to run for six more years, I’m guessing that Jamie may well be in 1PP before it was over — not necessarily as commissioner, but he seems like the guy who’s on his way up on that side of things.”

To us, a great ending to the show would be if Jamie becomes Commissioner in the series finale, ensuring that a Reagan continues to look over the department. Of course, there would have to be a LOT more of the show in order for us to get to that point – something that we would love to see happen.

What about Jamie with Eddie?

There is always that possibility that Will Estes and Vanessa Ray’s characters start a family — it is something that we imagine will happen before we get to the end of the series. With that being said, it’s also hard to say that there is an immediate rush for it. We don’t need the writers to start acting as though this is the only thing that would give them a story when there have been many facets of their lives the past few years. Let it happen organically and then build some wonderful stories around it.

New episodes of Blue Bloods will air on CBS this fall.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods and some of what lies ahead!

What do you think could be coming for Jamie on Blue Bloods season 12?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! We will have more Blue Bloods updates through the summer as more scoop is released! (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







