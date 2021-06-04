The Good Doctor season 4 finale spoilers: Does it set up season 5?







As we enter The Good Doctor season 4 finale, one of the things we’re happy to know in advance is that a season 5 is coming. That means we don’t have to worry about the final seconds being the end of the series itself!

Of course, with that we also have to worry about the idea of some sort of devastating cliffhanger. This isn’t the sort of thing that is guaranteed, but we obviously know that the producers are more than capable of bringing that to the table. Lives could be in jeopardy, but for the sake of this article, we’re being a bit more positive and talking about Dr. Mateo. He’s a new character who recently showed up, and we’ve already seen a relationship blossom between him and Dr. Lim. Could we see more of that in the future? It feels possible.

Speaking to TV Insider ahead of the finale, here is what star Freddie Highmore had to say on the subject:

We’ve already heard people who have responded so positively to Osvaldo, Dr. Mateo, coming on board and being there for these last two episodes. I think it will be interesting to see where he and Lim get to in this last episode. He brings this brilliant presence to the show, a presence that we’ve never really had before — easygoing, a confidence, and charm — and he’s such a lovely guy as well. I’m excited for people to see and learn more about him in this last part and maybe we’ll get to see him again next season.

Highmore’s quote makes us feel like his story is at least open-ended in the finale. As for Shaun and Lea, we remain hopeful that they will find a way to heal after losing their baby. It’s not going to come easy, as this will always be a part of their lives. Yet, there are other angles to their relationship that we expect to be explored further in season 5 (premiering this fall).

What do you most want to see on The Good Doctor season 4 finale?

