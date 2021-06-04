The Mosquito Coast season 2 premiere date hopes on Apple TV+







Following today’s big premiere, do you want to get a sense of what’s next on The Mosquito Coast season 2? Will the show come back for more? Within this article, we’ve got a lot of different things to discuss.

Let’s kick things off with some of the good news — after all, there is more of the series coming! Earlier this week, Apple announced that they will be bringing back the show for a second batch of episodes; Matt Cherniss, the company’s head of programming, had the following to say on the subject:

“The Mosquito Coast has captured the imagination of viewers all over the world, not only because of its adrenaline-fueled action and adventure but also for the engaging family story and captivating performances at its heart. We can’t wait to find out what comes next for the Fox family, and for audiences to continue to experience the thrill ride.”

Clearly, the Justin Theroux series was enough of a success for Apple for them to make a quick decision on the future, and we have a good feeling that this will only set the stage for other potential renewals down the road. While the streaming service has had some success stories including Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, we would argue that they are still looking for another killer IP that can really surge into the mainstream. When you look at Netflix, they have a solid five or six of them actively on the air.

As for when The Mosquito Coast will return with more episodes, the fair assumption to make is that it will be back at some point in 2022. With the spread of vaccinations all over the country, we at least think production will be able to get underway without too many major bumps in the road.

Ultimately, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that more insight is coming either later this year or early next.

What do you most want to see on The Mosquito Coast season 2?

