Law & Order: SVU season 22 finale: Did Rollins, Carisi kiss?







The Law & Order: SVU season 22 finale contained a moment we are most delighted by — and one that was a long time coming.

As we closed in on the end of the episode, that Rollins/Carisi kiss we’ve long been waited for finally arrived! We know that there are a lot of people out there who wanted it a whole lot earlier (as in, seasons), but after all this time, didn’t that feel earned? They’ve built this solid foundation and if this turns into a full-fledged romantic relationship, we do think there’s potential here to last. There is also all sorts of storytelling potential given the minefield of conflicts of interest they could incur on the job.

There was some other romance-related news in this episode, as well — for starters, Fin and Phoebe did not get married. They are still staying together, but they decided that they didn’t want to cause trouble within what they already had. If this was a different couple, maybe we’d be worried a little bit more.

Meanwhile, that exchange between Benson and Stabler at the end of the episode definitely made us curious as to what the future could hold for the two of them. When Elliot asked her how Fin and Phoebe got together, she noted that they used to be partners — there was just a beat there between them that made us wonder if something more could come down the road. Given the tragedy in Stabler’s life, now is clearly not the time; yet, the SVU writers are more than aware of all the people out there who ‘ship Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni’s character together.

Amidst all of the drama and sadness of the past year, we are glad that SVU followed a trend of some other shows and opted to give us at least a few happy moments. There will be other seasons to do bigger, more dramatic cliffhangers among the team — it’s just a relief to know that some relationships are evolving, and we have a season 23 and season 24 coming down the road.

This article was written by Jess Carter.

