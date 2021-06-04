Grey’s Anatomy season 17 finale: Was there a big cliffhanger?







Tonight’s Grey’s Anatomy season 17 finale was absolutely ambitious in scope. There’s no denying it from start to finish. The episode covered multiple months, and showcased everything from proposals to vaccines to a lengthy adoption process.

So where do we begin with this episode? For us, it comes in celebrating some good news for Jo: She did get to start the process with Baby Luna! It was not easy, as she had to call in a huge favor from Link and then eventually sell her shares in the hospital … to Dr. Koracick of all people. (This was one of two cameos in this episode, as Jackson sold Jo his old place!)

Want to get some more Grey’s Anatomy video coverage? Then watch what we’ve got at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube — that’s where you can also see our reviews for every episode this season.

On the relationship front, there was great news for Owen as he got engaged (again) to Teddy. Meanwhile, Maggie and Winston eventually got married at the beach, which was where Meredith was at the start of the episode. These two characters got the wedding that they’ve been waiting for! It’s nice to see that between this and Station 19, we had two weddings that were actually successful. (We won’t talk about what happened after the fact on Station 19.)

When it comes to Meredith, she operated! She is embracing her new role, but it was nice to see her back in the OR in order to help someone who sorely needed it. She wants to ensure those who survived the virus still receive proper care; she knows, after all, what this process is like.

Link’s proposal

It finally happened at the end of the episode at Maggie’s wedding, and what happened was pretty adorable. He got all of the kids to hold ring-boxes … but then she couldn’t say yes. He knew the moment that she didn’t respond right away. Ouch.

Is that the cliffhanger? It may as well be, given that by and large, this was a happy ending. We suppose that after everything this season, Krista Vernoff and the writers didn’t want to put us through anything else.

Related – Check out more in terms of when Grey’s Anatomy season 18 is going to premiere

What did you think about the Grey’s Anatomy season 17 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do that, remember to also come back around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







