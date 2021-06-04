Younger season 7 episode 12 spoilers: First look at series finale







Next week on Younger season 7 episode 12, it’s finally here: The emotional series finale. Paramount+ will be delivering what will hopefully be a fantastic payoff to Liza’s story and at this point, it feels like there are many different directions that it could go.

Is there still any hope at all for Liza and Josh? We know that there are still people out there hoping for a last-second curveball, but such is the way with shows that have such a strong love-triangle component. At a certain point you probably realize that you can’t please everyone and with that in mind, you just create the story that feels the most right for you.

Based on the promo below, the finale will have romance, but also a lot of reflection over the past several years. Liza has gone on this incredible journey — she almost found her inner truth through living out this initial lie, and she’s ready to move forward now into a future where everything is clear and transparent. There were funny moments aplenty, but also some truly heartfelt ones. So many of these characters feel real, and visiting their world feels somewhat like an escape.

We’re sad that the show is ending, but at the same time rather grateful that it lasted for so long. We’ve been around long enough to know that the majority of shows do not get anywhere near this long of a run on television, and there were certainly moments where we were worried about the end of the road being right around the corner. For this show to have a proper ending is a blessing, and it’s not something that is going to feel rushed or thrown together just for the sake of doing so.

