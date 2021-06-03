Clarice episode 11 spoilers: Is Clarice closer to the truth?







After what feels like an impossibly long midseason hiatus Clarice returned with a new episode tonight — and luckily, more are coming up throughout the month of June! There is currently a new episode planned every week until the finale on June 24, and that includes next week’s “Achilles Heel.”

For most of this season, we’ve seen the title character trying to unravel the mystery of the River Murders — this clearly is not your standard murder investigation and she knows it. Unfortunately, the problem she runs into is that one of her targets is smart, manipulative, and knows when to turn the tables on her. This is a pharmaceutical company that she’s looking into! In the world of the show it’s clear that they know a thing or two about weaving their way through a bind. (Heck, that can be true for many companies in real life…)

For a few more details, be sure to read the full Clarice episode 11 synopsis:

“Achilles Heel” — Clarice zeroes in on the entity behind the River Murders, Alastor Pharmaceuticals. When Julia (Jen Richards) informs ViCAP of the impending sale of the company, ViCAP rushes to Alastor to prevent the purging of any incriminating evidence. Also, Clarice questions Alastor CEO Nils Hagen (Peter McRobbie), who quickly changes the subject to Clarice’s relationship with his son, Tyson (Douglas Smith), on CLARICE, Thursday, June 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Do we know about a season 2 as of yet?

Here’s where things get a little frustrating away from the show. While there have been numerous reports that Clarice will move to Paramount+ for its second season and there have been discussions, nothing is still 100% confirmed. Keep that in mind through the rest of the season; if you want to see more episodes, keep watching! Until something official is announced, we can’t assume that the Silence of the Lambs sequel is fully out of the woods.

