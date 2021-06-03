





Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we’ll do what we can to offer up an answer to that. In addition to that we also have some scoop on the next two episodes which looks super exciting and very much different from each other.

Without further ado, though, let’s get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode coming on the network tonight. This is the final week of a planned hiatus for the show, so this isn’t some situation where Danielle Rose Russell and the rest of the cast are gone for the rest of the summer. The CW is continuing their plan of airing new episodes throughout the month of June, and there’s a lot to look forward to in between bizarre cults, science fiction, and even team-building exercises. You’ll be worried for a few of your favorites, but also still laugh along the way.

Let’s get to sharing some of the finer details now…

Season 3 episode 14, “This Feels a Little Cult-y” – WITCHAPALOOZA – In an attempt to control some of Hope’s (Danielle Rose Russell) negative emotions, Josie (Kaylee Bryant) suggests they join Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) at a wellness retreat for witches. Alaric (Matthew Davis) and Dorian (guest star Demetrius Bridges) team up after learning MG (Quincy Fouse) may be in trouble. Ben Levin and Leo Howard also star. America Young directed the episode written by Penny Cox (#314). Original airdate 6/10/2021

We’re worried about Lizzie, to put it lightly — and nothing in the promo below makes us think we’re wrong with that assessment.

Season 3 episode 15, “A New Hope” – HALLUCINATIONS – Stuck in a hallucination, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) are forced to find their way out of a sci-fi nightmare. Elsewhere, Alaric (Matthew Davis) sends MG (Quincy Fouse), Kaleb (Chris Lee) and Jed (Ben Levin) on a team building mission. Leo Howard also stars. Brett Matthews directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Thomas Brandon (#315). Original airdate 6/17/2021.

The Star Wars reference within the title is obviously intentional, and it serves as yet another reminder of the fun that some of the writers are looking to serve up here. One of the things that has to be the most fun about working on this show is that almost every episode gives you a chance to play some fun and different things. You’re not just beholden to a single genre or style at any given point, which reminds us a lot of Lucifer in that way.

What are you most hoping to see across Legacies season 3 coming up?

Be sure to let us know right away in the attached comments! We will have plenty of other updates throughout this season, so stay tuned! (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter.

