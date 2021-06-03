Is Walker new tonight on The CW? Episode 13 and 14 spoilers!







Is Walker new tonight on The CW, and is the recent hiatus for the Jared Padalecki series at an end? As you would imagine, we have a few pieces of info to get into here.

Alas, we’re not at the point where new episodes are back … though we’re at least starting to get close to it. New episodes will return to the network next week, and things are going to begin with one of the most dramatic episodes yet. What happens when Walker’s very family is threatened? How does he get himself out of that situation?

We of course want to help set the stage for the future — and with that, we’ve got all sorts of details on the next two installments below!

Episode 13, “Defend the Ranch” – THE WALKER FAMILY – Walker’s (Jared Padalecki) past comes back with a vengeance and it threatens the very thing he loves the most – his family. Alex Pillai directed the episode with story by Seamus Kevin Fahey and written by Seamus Kevin Fahey and Anna Fricke (#113). Original airdate 6/10/2021. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Episode 14, “Trips” – ROAD TRIP BLUES – Walker (Jared Padalecki) takes Stella (Violet Brinson) and August (Kale Culley) on a road trip to discuss some devastating news. Meanwhile, Captain James (Coby Bell) enlists the help of Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and Trey (Jeff Pierre) to find a missing military veteran. Diana Valentine directed the episode written by Casey Fisher (#114). Original airdate 6/17/2021. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Alas, we have no promo for this one yet. It’s kinda hard when there are some secrets that still need to be unearthed!

