NCIS: Hawaii spoilers: The latest casting news, behind-the-scenes video!







NCIS: Hawaii is going to be the latest edition of the franchise premiering this fall, and it goes without saying there are high expectations for it. How could there not be when all other versions have lasted for at least seven seasons!

To date, CBS has been somewhat tight-lipped about what some of the individual stories will look like, save for that Vanessa Lachey is the lead as Jane Tennant. We know that she is the Special Agent in Charge, and that she is also a mother who is mostly taking on the role of parent by herself. If you haven’t seen the video below yet featuring Lachey, we strongly advise that you check that out. While there’s no footage of the actual show in there, you can feel her enthusiasm to be a part of this franchise.

Today, we have a little more in the way of casting news to add to the equation. According to a report from Deadline, No Tomorrow and Blindspot actress Tori Anderson has been cast as Kate Whistler, described as “an agent of the Defense Intelligence Agency who is intent on climbing the professional ladder.” Could she be a friend or foil to some other team members? We’ve seen Anderson play both in her various roles over the years.

NCIS: Hawaii was given a straight-to-series order earlier this year, and filming will take place on location starting this summer. We at first wondered if the show would try to do crossovers with Magnum PI with the two filming in roughly the same place; yet, nothing has been confirmed as of yet. You will have a chance to see it on Mondays at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, which is following up the flagship NCIS in its new timeslot.

