American Horror Story season 10, spin-off score FX premiere dates

Today, the network announced that the new batch of episodes (subtitled American Horror Story: Double Feature) will air starting on Wednesday, August 25 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time (and we will be doing video reviews over at our YouTube Channel so be sure to SUBSCRIBE!). Many franchise staples are set to return, and as the title would suggest, these episodes are going to give you two separate stories over the course of a single season. The show has been renewed already through season 13, so you don’t have to worry about the long-term future.

Unfortunately, FX wasn’t too keen to share too much more about this upcoming season, at least not yet.

To go along with this announcement, the network also confirmed that their FX on Hulu spin-off American Horror Stories, where each episode is largely its own thing, will stream exclusively starting on Thursday, July 15. This show feels in the vein of Black Mirror or The Twilight Zone, where you can round up some excellent performers and get them to tell a great story in a single episode. Because the episode commitment is so small, it may be a little bit easier to make these bookings happen.

How about some other premiere dates?

Thursday, September 2 is going to serve as the launch date for the return of the critically-acclaimed What We Do in the Shadows. Meanwhile, on September 7 you will have a chance to see the much-hyped Impeachment: American Crime Story, which (per a press release) “unravels the national crisis that swept up Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp as principal characters in the country’s first impeachment proceedings in over a century.” This is the first season of this anthology since The Assassination of Gianni Versace, which followed The People v. OJ Simpson, one of the greatest limited series in recent memory.

Just from the sound of all this alone, it looks like we’re in for a busy summer with FX!

