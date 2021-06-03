Siesta Key season 4 episode 5 return date: Cara is here!







If you are curious to learn the Siesta Key season 4 episode 5 return date after last night’s new episode, we’re here to help you out within!

The first thing that we should do here, though, is get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of the MTV show on next week. Because of a simulcast for the CMT Awards (one of the most redundant names for an awards-show ever), you will have to wait until Wednesday, June 16 to get a good idea of what lies ahead. For those wondering, the same can be said for The Hills: New Beginnings.

As for what lies ahead, the promo below gives you a small sense of it. Somehow, we’re still dealing with drama pertaining to the swimsuit line, which has at this point lasted through a global pandemic and taken another form altogether. Yet, it is the arrival of Cara that really threatens to blow everything wide open, judging from how the preview ends.

Cara coming in at this point really feels like a tried-and-true MTV reality tradition. They give some of the cast members a chance to integrate and spend some time around each other — then, at a certain point they send in a wild-card to cause some chaos. We’ve seen this already on Jersey Shore Family Vacation and countless other shows. It’s probably even more needed now when you consider how all of these shows are having to film. Because of the health crisis everything is more controlled, and there are fewer external factors that can come out of nowhere to impact a group of people. It’s not as though they are able to mingle in public places where different people can flutter in and out like they used to. (Maybe that will change next year.)

In 2️⃣ weeks on the next #SiestaKey… guess who's backkkkkkk 😎 pic.twitter.com/NoYeKb8H0g — Siesta Key (@SiestaKey) June 3, 2021

