Law & Order: SVU season 23 premiere date hopes: What we know about next season!







Following the Law & Order: SVU season 22 finale on NBC, it makes sense for viewers to be interested in knowing the Law & Order: SVU season 23 premiere date and when the show will be coming back. We’re talking here about a show that is a TV institution! Given that there was an elongated wait between seasons 21 and 22, it’s understandable if you are fearful of something similar happening here again.

While nothing may be 100% confirmed at present, there is reason for optimism the show will be back in its typical premiere window this fall.

Before diving too deep into this rabbit hole, let’s remind you that the Mariska Hargitay drama is already renewed through to season 24 (which would wrap in spring 2023). It already holds the record for the longest-running primetime scripted drama, so with every season it only extends that further. It has been confirmed that season 23 will continue forward in its usual timeslot on Thursday nights at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, but there is one key difference in what airs before it.

For the 2021-22 season, NBC is leaning more on executive producer Dick Wolf than ever before. They have ordered a new drama in Law & Order: For the Defense that brings a brand new perspective to the franchise. It will precede SVU at 8:00 p.m., and the two shows collectively will lead into Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10:00. Given all of the Benson – Stabler crossovers we saw this spring, it’s fair to imagine that there will be more cross-show stories than ever before. The One Chicago franchise is the blueprint here for a lot of success.

Will SVU be back in September/October?

All signs point to it being the case. With the vaccine being widely available now, there is less of a reason for substantial delays in production. While filming conditions and procedures are not anywhere near “normal” yet, SVU should be able to get back to their typical production schedule. Our expectation for now is a late September/early October premiere; this will be confirmed further by NBC over the summer and as soon as there is a confirmed date we will have it for you on our Premiere Guide which has all the up to date premiere dates.

What do you most want to see on Law & Order: SVU season 23?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! We will have more updates on the entire Law & Order franchise throughout the off-season. (Photo: NBC.)

