City on a Hill renewed; season 3 coming to Showtime







For everyone out there excited for more City on a Hill, here’s where we come bearing some excellent news — more is on the way!

Today, Showtime confirmed that there will be another batch of episodes coming in 2022, with Tom Fontana poised to return as showrunner alongside much of the familiar cast and crew. While the live ratings for the series were never altogether fantastic, it did feel like the DVR and streaming numbers were enough to keep things going.

Also, the premium-cable network needs a little bit of consistency with some of their scripted programming. With both Homeland and Shameless now at an end, they are without two of what are arguably their biggest overall properties. Sure, Dexter is coming back, but it feels like that is happening for just a single season. Some of their other larger hits have been in the limited-series category. (Take, for example, Your Honor.)

Can City on a Hill season 3 find a way to break more into the mainstream? That is a question we’re still struggling to have an answer to. Some of it will be based on critical reception, given that period pieces are hard sells sometimes to modern-day viewers unless a significant amount of buzz swirls around them. We do think that there is a world, after all, where Mad Men does not become a huge hit if it doesn’t get the attention from the media and a diehard fan base.

Obviously, it’s still going to be a long time until a season 3 of the Kevin Bacon drama premieres. Until then, we just advise you to keep your eyes peeled for more updates. We’re sure that there will be updates on casting and a whole lot more once production actually kicks off.

Related – Be sure to get some additional news now when it comes to City on a Hill

What do you think about City on a Hill being renewed for a season 3 at Showtime?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, remember to also stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







