Law & Order: Organized Crime finale spoilers: Stabler vs. Wheatley







Tomorrow night on NBC the Law & Order: Organized Crime finale is going to air, so prepare yourself for a crazy showdown. It may seem like Stabler has Wheatley right where he wants him, but this is the thing about a guy like Richard: He’s probably been cornered many times before. The twist here is that with the Dick Wolf universe, there’s always a twist. There is going to be something that does not go according to plan.

So does Richard actually believe that he can still get out of this position? Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what Dylan McDermott had to say:

It’s a cat-and-mouse game, but Richard is a malignant narcissist. He believes that he is the smartest person in any room, anywhere in the world, so of course he thinks he can beat Stabler. He’s not afraid of anything.

Because of that sort of mindset, you have to assume that a guy like Wheatley is always going to be dangerous. He’ll use whatever tools are at his disposal to get the job done, and he’ll cross anyone who even thinks about standing in his way. It’s hard to say for sure how this story is going to conclude, but we’re more than excited to find out!

One thing we do imagine is that there will be at least an element of closure here; we don’t believe that the show will be picking up in season 2 with the same exact story. Instead, be prepared for a different case then that could span a significant stretch of time.

