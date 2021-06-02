Jupiter’s Legacy season 2 not happening for now; Supercrooks spin-off ordered







For those of you out there hoping to see a Jupiter’s Legacy season 2 at Netflix in the near future, we come bearing bad news.

Today, it was confirmed that the superhero series starring Josh Duhamel and many others will not be coming back, even though it received a great deal of attention surrounding its launch. Does this mean that it was canceled for poor performance? We wouldn’t jump to that conclusion, mostly because it seems like the creative team simply wanted to move in a different direction. With that, Netflix has ordered Supercrooks, a show themed around villains that is set in the same universe.

In a statement, here is what executive producer Mark Millar had to say on Twitter about the decision, and also some of what is coming up next:

“I’m really proud of what the team achieved with Jupiter’s Legacy and the amazing work everyone did on that origin season. I’ve been asked a lot about what we’re planning next with this world and the answer is to see what the super-villains are getting up to. I’ve always loved crime stories from Scorsese to Tarantino and super-villains are always the most fun part of any superhero story. To do something exclusively focused on the villains they fight just feels incredibly fresh as we explore what it’s like to be a bad guy in a world crawling with good guys who want to put you in jail.

“Jupiter’s Legacy is a vast and rich space with lots of characters to mine and so I’m happy to share that our next step here is a live-action version of the Supercrooks comic I created with Leinil Francis Yu a few years back … Given where we’re going next, we’ve made the tough call of letting our incredible cast out of their show commitment as we continue to thoughtfully develop all realms of the Jupiter’s Legacy saga. We’re confident we’ll return to it later and just want to say thanks to you guys for your continued support and to the cast and crew who made this look so great.”

Is this news bittersweet? Certainly, especially since Jupiter’s Legacy itself ended in a way where we would’ve loved to see more of the story and where it could go. Nonetheless, sometimes crazy things happening within the TV world, and we’ll just have to see if the story continues down the road.

Are you sad that there is no more Jupiter’s Legacy in the near future?

Be sure to share now in the comments! After you do that, stick around for some other news. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







