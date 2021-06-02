Kung Fu episode 9 return date hopes: When is it back on The CW?







After tonight’s episode, are you interested in learning the Kung Fu episode 9 return date over at The CW? If so, rest assured we’re happy to help!

Alas, we do have to begin by sharing a little bit of bad news: There is no new episode airing on the network next week. To go along with that, the same goes for the week after. The Olivia Liang-led series is currently projected to return on Wednesday, June 23. It’s our hope that at this point, it will be able to air new episodes for the remainder of the season.

Is it a bummer to have a break in the middle of the action here? Absolutely, but at the same time, it’s easy to show some gratitude — after all, Kung Fu has had one of the better runs for any CW series in recent memory. It was able to air almost two consecutive months of new episodes without any break in there at all, and that is something well-worth celebrating.

One of the real questions we have is whether or not the positive ratings momentum can continue when Kung Fu does actually return to the air. It’s been one of the bigger hits of the year for the network, but when Superman & Lois (another solid performer) went on hiatus for a little while, it eventually returned with numbers that were smaller overall. If you do love this show, this has to be something you’re concerned about. Just remember to watch live — we know there’s another season coming already, but why not keep the ratings as strong as possible?

For now, let’s just wait and see when some other details on the future of Kung Fu are released — we’re excited to get some sort of official synopsis for what lies ahead! (More details on that subject should come out in the days ahead.)

