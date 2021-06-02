Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Some early season 5 hopes







Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? If you do come into this article wondering that, we’re pleased to lend a helping hand! Not only can we share an answer, but while we’re at it, also look more towards the future.

The first thing that we have to share here, unfortunately, is some bad news: There is no new episode of SWAT tonight. Instead, we’re going to be stuck waiting for a good while to see what’s next. How long are we talking here? Think until at least this fall. The show is on the fall schedule, but “fall” in this case likely means either late September or early October.

With SWAT in particular, the upcoming schedule is a little bit trickier than most. It seems as though the plan is for there to be a handful of episodes that air on Fridays prior to Magnum PI and then Blue Bloods. After SEAL Team finishes up airing a few episodes on Sunday (remember, that show is heading over to the Paramount+ streaming service), Shemar Moore and company are going to be heading over there.

So what lies ahead for SWAT when it does return? We know that Hondo has been hit with some new obstacles, so we’d imagine that over a good chunk of the story ahead, he will do what he can to overcome these. This of course without mentioning some of the stories that come be coming up for Street, Chris, Deacon, and others. This show is about the entire team finding a way to make their complicated lives work, while making sure some dangerous criminals are taken out along the way. We have a good feeling that moving forward, this will still be the focus.

What do you most want to see when it comes to SWAT moving forward?

Are you sad that the show is not new tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

