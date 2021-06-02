A Million Little Things season 3 episode 17, 18 spoilers: The finale event







Next week on A Million Little Things season 3, the most important two hours of the season are going to be here. This is an epic finale event entitled “justice,” and it is one that could leave characters in very different places than where they were when the episodes begin.

When you think about everything that these characters have gone through this season (think a global health crisis, a fight for social justice, Eddie’s addiction, Sophie’s trauma, and so much more), you’d probably want to hope that there are some lights coming amidst the darkness. Can’t there be a happy ending buried somewhere within this story? We’d of course love to see that, but we also acknowledge that the world doesn’t work that way.

For a few more details all about what could be coming up next, we of course suggest that you check out the full A Million Little Things season 3 finale synopsis below:

“justice: part 1”/“justice: part 2” – Sophie seeks justice for her trauma, and Maggie forces Gary to take a hard look at himself and his relationships. Meanwhile, Eddie goes to extreme measures to fight for his family, and Rome and Regina make big changes for their future on the two-hour season finale of “A Million Little Things,” WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

By the time we get to the end of these episodes, we’re sure that some new questions for season 4 will surface — and yes, it’s a relief that we know in advance that another season is coming! Don’t we have enough to worry about with this show as it is?

