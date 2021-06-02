Nancy Drew season 3 premiere date hopes for Kennedy McMann, cast







Following today’s finale, are you curious to learn the Nancy Drew season 3 premiere date — or get a better estimate of it?

There are a few different things that we should talk through within this piece, but let’s kick things off with the following: There will for sure be another season! This renewal was first confirmed a little while ago, so there isn’t all that much to worry about when it comes to the long-term future.

With that in mind, the question of course then becomes when the show is actually going to come back on the air, and the jury is reasonably still out on that. We know that it is on the fall schedule on Friday nights at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, and that may be a surprise to a lot of people out there. Why shift it to a worse timeslot, especially after a questionable lead-in via Penn & Teller: Fool Us? Well, the live ratings for season 2 have not been great, with it averaging just a 0.1 in the 18-49 demographic. It’s down more than 30% in both the demo and total viewers from season 1, and that may be the case once again for season 3 in this timeslot.

Ultimately, the move for Nancy Drew signifies further that The CW is looking at this show more as a digital and international play, one where they can get the bulk of their viewers via streaming services — because this is also a familiar franchise, that will give it more value for an extended period of time.

Odds are, Nancy Drew will return at some point in October, but we’d advise you to exercise some patience here — we’re not altogether sure the network will confirm anything for a good while.

