Is The Masked Singer new tonight on Fox? More season 6 hopes

The first thing that we should do here, though, is get some of the bad news out of the way. After all, there is no new episode tonight! Last week was the big finale for season 5, which saw Nick Lachey take home the Golden Mask trophy for his work as the Piglet this season. This season was a fun one, especially since there were a couple of big and unexpected names that showed up throughout!

With this being the end, though, let’s take at least a moment to focus on what the future could hold here. We know already that The Masked Singer season 6 is going to be on the air this fall, and we imagine to imagine that the producers are already in the process of circling potential names. Filming will take place this summer, and our hope is that there are some surprising celebrities who are a part of the group. One of the biggest issues with this show is that they bring on celebrities who already have a ton of reality TV experience — with that, there is no surprise when it comes to them being here.

One other thing that we’d love to see changed up on the show moving forward is a higher difficulty level! In general, the US version of The Masked Singer is a little too easy, especially in the internet age. By the time the third or fourth performance rolls around for a lot of these people, you already know who they are and the competition then becomes how far will you see them go.

What do you want to see when it comes to The Masked Singer season 6?

Are there any celebrities you are hoping to see take part? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Fox.)

