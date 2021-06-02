Law & Order: SVU season 22 finale video: Benson & Kat’s case







Tomorrow night on NBC the Law & Order: SVU season 22 finale is going to be here, and we imagine that this will be one of the year’s most powerful stories. Isn’t that often how it goes with final episodes for this show?

There is a larger picture for this episode still to be uncovered, but for the sake of this article, we’re focusing on the beginning. In particular, we’re examining the sneak peek below (via SpoilerTV) where Benson and Kat do their best to help a single mother who is in the midst of a horrific situation. Is she being forced to sleep with men under threat of eviction? Olivia thinks so, and odds are she’s not saying that without a significant amount of evidence that something is happening. She knows that she can help her, but so much of it is about the victim being willing to speak with her.

Unfortunately, she’s just not at that point just yet. This woman is trying to raise her son and also is close to landing a new job. She claims that the best thing that Benson and Kat can do for her is to leave her alone.

Is this case over? Far from it. Expect to see the SVU work in order to find other ways to get through to her, especially once they uncover what is going on here is so much larger than anyone first realized. This could be one of the most expansive cases of the whole season. We also know that Christopher Meloni will be showing up at one point in here as Stabler, though it remains to be seen if his role is tied to this case or if it’s just a setup for Law & Order: Organized Crime airing a little later on in the night.

Related – Check out more news on the SVU finale right now, including other updates on where the story could go

What do you most want to see on the SVU season 22 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to stick around for some other updates pertaining to the show. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







