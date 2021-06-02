Outlander season 6 filming wraps this week, Sam Heughan confirms







For everyone out there excited for Outlander season 6 to premiere early next year, we have another slice of good news we can pass along. This is the final week of filming!

In a new post on Instagram, series star Sam Heughan confirmed the good news, while also celebrating the recent news that the upcoming eight-episode season will be premiering in early 2022. This is the shortest full season of Outlander to date, just as it is also the shortest filming window we’ve seen for the series.

At this point, there is very little else to do other than give the whole crew a massive round of applause. Shooting any program during a global pandemic is not easy. It’s infinitely more difficult, more expensive, and also much more restrictive. We know that the studio worked hard to ensure that everyone was comfortable and safe, and it’s certainly our hope that come season 7, some of the conditions will be easier and things will feel at least reasonably closer to normal.

With filming wrapping up, this gives the cast an opportunity to have a breather or pursue some other projects as they wait to see what’s coming up next. It allows the crew, meanwhile, to shift into post-production mode and make sure that these episodes are perfect. They have plenty of time in order to craft some outstanding episodes, and we’d like to imagine that a full trailer will be available at some point later this year.

For now, just remember that season 6 is based on the Diana Gabaldon book A Breath of Snow and Ashes and we should have a chance to see more of how characters are preparing for the Revolutionary War. Meanwhile, Roger and Bree could have more of a permanent place for themselves alongside Jamie and Claire at Fraser’s Ridge.

