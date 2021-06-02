Grey’s Anatomy season 17 finale: Do we really need a cliffhanger?







As so many of you are probably aware at this point, the Grey’s Anatomy season 17 finale is set to air on ABC tomorrow, and it’s going to be one of the most important episodes of the year. How can it not be when you consider that it’s the finale?

Over the years, we’ve seen this show tackle some enormous subjects in their final episodes, whether it be departures to longtime cast members, natural disasters, or even a plane crash. This time around, though, it seems like one of the stories could be upbeat and positive: Think in terms of Maggie and Winston getting married! Sure, there are those objections that come in the promo, but we’re hoping that this is some sort of smokescreen.

Have you watched our most-recent Grey’s Anatomy review as of yet? If not, we suggest that you take a look at what we have below! Once you check that out, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates.

What we’re wondering here is whether or not there’s even a need for a major cliffhanger at all this season. There have been so many heavy and emotional storylines this year already, and we’re not sure that we need something else in that vein.

Instead, the writers have a chance to finish this season with some lighthearted stories. Think along the lines of Meredith deciding to help train new doctors, a role that could be somewhat full-circle for her. Or, think about Jo trying to adopt Baby Luna — it didn’t look hopeful for her last week, but could something change? We don’t think either one of these stories needs some sort of cliffhanger, with the same being said for the wedding.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Grey’s Anatomy season 17 finale?

Is there any one cliffhanger you are anticipating? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After doing that, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







