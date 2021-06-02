Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? Early season 5 hopes







Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? Are we going to get more of Bravo Team at any point in the near future? It goes without saying that we want more of this show — how could we not? It’s one of the best portrayals of life on deployment (and at home) that you’re going to find, and it’s anchored by an outstanding cast.

Unfortunately, this is where some of the bad news is going to come into play. There is no new episode tonight and to go along with that, we’re going to be waiting a long time to see what happens next. How long? Think in terms of the fall, at the earliest. This past episode was the finale! While it’s nice to know a season 5 is on the way, there are a lot of questions we’re left to simmer over. Take, for example, the future for Sonny and Davis with the team, or if Jason can ever make sense of his personal life.

For those who do not know, the plan for SEAL Team season 5 is a little bit unique, to put it mildly. The first few episodes of the new season are going to be airing on CBS itself on Sunday nights — after that, however, we will see the show shift over to the Paramount+ streaming service. It’s a controversial move, especially for everyone who has been used to getting these new episodes as a part of their cable package. Yet, the hope here is that CBS will be able to get some people on board … even if it’s a tough transition at first.

Ultimately, you should prepare to get some sort of premiere-date news for season 5 over the course of the summer. If we had to guess, we’d say that the first episode is going to air either in late September or early October.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to SEAL Team

What do you most want to see on SEAL Team moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







