New Amsterdam season 3 episode 13: Max fights for custody of Luna







While we knew entering New Amsterdam season 3 episode 13 there were going to be a wide array of medical cases, there was one storyline that stood out amidst the sea: The struggle for Max Goodwin.

We know that he loves Luna, just as we also know that he would do anything for her. The problem that he ran into in this episode was Georgia’s parents proclaiming that they wanted custody and their interest in fighting for it. They felt as though he was absent, and that he was constantly putting her in danger with some of the risks that he took. They also tried to throw blame on him for what happened to her daughter.

This situation was complicated: These parents were clearly still hurt by the past and almost looking to enact some sort of payback in the present. Yet, they were doing this out of hurt and pain — we even think Max recognized this. It’s why he didn’t just immediately shut them out when he went to see them at the end of the episode. Instead, he made it clear that he would be there for Luna and, if they decided not to go to court, there was still a chance for them, as well. He felt that Georgia would want him in his daughter’s life, and knew that he would be a capable father that would do anything for her. We know that Max would do anything to help anyone. It’s woven into his DNA.

Do we think that Ryan Eggold’s character will need to do a better job balancing things out moving forward? Sure, but we do still hope he’s able to both have custody and avoid some nasty court battle. He did indicate to them, after all, that if they went through that and he won (which he feels he will), they would never see Luna again.

While there was no 100% resolution within this episode, let’s just say we’re hopeful for the future.

What did you think about the events of New Amsterdam season 3 episode 13?

