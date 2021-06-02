Mare of Easttown finale ratings: Do they boost season 2 odds?







The Mare of Easttown finale ratings are in and, to the surprise of pretty much no one, they are enormous for HBO. It’s the sort of thing that does make you openly question whether or not another season is going to happen.

Creatively, we know that the case is over. The writers would have to come up with something totally new in the event that they wanted to bring it back. Yet, Kate Winslet has already expressed her interest in playing the title character again, and the ratings suggest that there will be a demand.

According to a new report from Deadline, the final episode of the season ended up drawing three million viewers across all platforms on Sunday — this makes it easily the most-watched episode of the season yet. Not only that, but it managed four million within the entirety of the holiday weekend. It even set a record for viewership on HBO Max in the first 24 hours of viewership! (Of course, it also caused HBO Max to crash, but that’s neither here nor there.)

One of the most remarkable things about Mare of Easttown in general is that it managed to actually get a larger audience very single week that it was on the air, which is something that very few other shows on the network have ever done. (The only other one in recent memory was The Undoing, which is rather ironic given that both of them are limited series with a big-name actress at the center.)

Even if this particular show never comes back for more, we do think the huge success of the finale further validates just about everything that HBO is doing with some of their programming. In the end, it’s hard to go wrong with a big-name performer, strong scripts, and a tried-and-true format people appreciate.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Mare of Easttown right now

Do you want to see a Mare of Easttown season 2 happen, especially after seeing the finale ratings?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also keep coming back for some additional updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







