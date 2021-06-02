America’s Got Talent: Did Peter Rosalita get Golden Buzzer?







Tonight’s America’s Got Talent premiere featured Peter Rosalita making his debut performance — so how far could he go this season?

The first thing we did when we heard Peter’s performance of “All By Myself” was say “wow.” Really, there’s no other natural way to react! We’re looking here at a sensational performer who, despite being so young, already knows how to work a crowd. We’ve seen a lot of kid singers on this over the years — a lot. So what makes him special? So much of it really has to do with his personality. While he may have been nervous to perform in front of the judges, he was certainly not shy or quiet.

One of the other things that we learned through Peter’s audition is that he has significant ties to both Dubai and also the Philippines. If this show was a little more global, you have to think that he’d be one of the favorites to win the whole thing! Even with that, though, he is still poised to go far.

Should Peter have gotten the Golden Buzzer? This is one of those things that we imagine there will be debate on for a while. There wasn’t anything about him that made us think he wasn’t worthy. It can just be hard sometimes to pinpoint the right criteria here. What does make someone the right candidate to get such a thing? What rules someone out? These are certainly things that we think about and a lot of it comes down to what the judges want to do year after year. We know that they’ve pushed it for a lot of singers in the past.

It still remains to be seen whether or not Peter makes it to the live shows — but for now, you gotta be optimistic.

