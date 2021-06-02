Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? More season 3 hopes







Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? If you’re looking for an answer to that question, we have some of that within! Not only that, but we’ll take more of a took towards what the future holds.

The first thing that we should do here is get the bad news out of the way — after all, there is no new episode on the air tonight! Not only that, but there’s not going to be a new episode on the air for a while. Last week was the finale, and that news may be made harder by the devastating cliffhanger that we saw at the end of it. We still have no idea who’s okay after those gunshots were fired, and how that is going to impact the future of Jess and some other key characters.

So while we could sit here and speculate over the future of the story, let’s kick things off with what we actually know right now: When the story is back on the air. New episodes are going to be available, most likely, in either late September or early October. There is no official premiere date as of yet, but we’ve got a feeling that we’ll hear a little something more when we further into the summer.

There is one big change that we can note when it comes to Tuesday nights on CBS, and it’s that there will be a full night of FBI-related programming in general! It will start off with the flagship show at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and it will be followed by new series FBI: International. Then, you will have a chance to check out Most Wanted in its typical 10:00 p.m. Eastern spot.

Suffice it to say, we’re more than excited for what the future holds!

