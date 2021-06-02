Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Season 2 waiting game







Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Are we actually going to get a sense of what’s on the other side of that cliffhanger? As you would imagine, we have a few different things to figure out within this article.

As for how we kick things off here … well, we gotta just go ahead and share the bad news. There is no new episode of Big Sky tonight, much like there wasn’t last week, either. What is the reason for that? It has to do with the finale airing a couple of weeks back! This show had a reasonably-short episode order compared to some others that are out there, with the reasoning for that being potentially story-driven and also due to the global health crisis.

The good news, of course, is knowing that there is a season 2 coming down the road! However, the bad news is knowing that you will be stuck waiting a good while in order to see it. As for how long, just think in terms of a few months, at least. There is no official premiere date as of yet, but our feeling is that new episodes are going to surface in either late September or early October — hopefully, an official premiere date will be revealed when we get around to the summer.

So when can you expect an official trailer? Be prepared to wait at least a little while for that! We don’t think ABC will be willing to showcase some of what’s next in video form until at least the start of September. First and foremost, they have to ensure that they get more of production done. After that, they want to time a trailer perfectly to ensure that they grab viewers’ interest.

