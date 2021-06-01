Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Early season 4 projections, hopes







Is FBI new tonight on CBS? We know that there’s always going to be a desire for more episodes in this world, especially with a shorter-than-usual season.

Unfortunately, here is where we hand down a little bit of the bad news: There is, after all, no new episode on the air tonight. To go along with that, there are no more episodes airing this summer, either. Last week’s installment was actually the finale and now, we’re in a spot where we’re stuck having to sit around and wait for whatever lies ahead.

So when will season 4 premiere? While there isn’t a flurry of information available right now, the plan is for it to air Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, effectively taking the place of NCIS. This is a risky move for CBS to make, given that NCIS had such a long foothold on that timeslot. However, the clear objective here seems to be to build a franchise lineup of FBI shows on Tuesday, in a lot of ways similar to what NBC has going on with One Chicago. In pairing up FBI with FBI: International (a new series) and FBI: Most Wanted, there’s a chance to develop some real synergy there! More than likely these three shows will all premiere come September/late October, but you can announce a firm announcement over the course of the next month or two.

As for what you can expect on the upcoming season, the only answer we can hand down is “more of the same.” We don’t think that the show is really out to shift what it is all that much, mostly because there’s no reason for them to.

