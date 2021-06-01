Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? Even more season 6 insight







Is This Is Us new tonight over on NBC? If you’re interested in diving into more information on that subject now, we’re excited to do so!

Unfortunately, the first slice of information we have isn’t of the sort that is going to please a lot of people. There is, after all, no new episode coming on the network tonight; there’s also not any coming this fall, either. As of right now NBC is not premiering new episodes until we get around to 2022, and absolutely that’s a hard pill to swallow. It’s even harder when you consider the cliffhanger we were left off with — who doesn’t want more news about that wedding five years in the future?

Want to get some more news on This Is Us in video form? Then be sure to check out our take on the finale below! After you watch that, remember to also subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are some other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them.

Trying to get confirmation on that particular ceremony is no easy task and with that in mind, we shouldn’t expect a whole lot of info over the next several weeks. Nonetheless, we do have a small teaser from Justin Hartley, who handed down the following in an interview with TV Insider:

…I mean, from what I gather from what we’ve shot, it seems they’re in a really good place. They all seem to be dancing around like happy idiots. Hopefully, they’re all in a really good place. They’ll have drama getting there, I’m sure.

We know that in this timeline, Kevin seems to be in a relationship with someone. It’s not clear who said someone is, but that’s something that we’ll have to cling to for the time being. Meanwhile, Randall’s political career is on the rise and we will have a chance to learn a little more about how Kate and Phillip’s romantic relationship really started.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to This Is Us

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 6?

Have any major theories dancing around in your head? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to get some other updates on the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







