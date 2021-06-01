When Hope Calls season 2: Is ‘hope’ very much alive?







While we know that there is a When Calls the Heart season 9 coming to Hallmark Channel down the road, the future is still unknown for its spin-off.

It’s been a long time since When Hope Calls first streamed on the Hallmark Movies Now app. Meanwhile, it’s been almost a year since the first season aired in its entirety on the network itself. There’s never been all that much in the way of clarity as to what the future would be, but we’ve done our best to remain optimistic. Cable shows often don’t feel the same pressure to come back right away as network shows do, and that gives executives the opportunity to be a little more patient.

Even though there is no official confirmation at present that a When Hope Calls season 2 coming, executive producer Brian Bird noted on Twitter that he is “working on a plan,” presumably with the network, to continue the project. We always felt like When Hope Calls was something that would be in demand. The flagship show is enormously popular; not only that, but it is growing in total audience every single year. We’re not sitting here saying that this show has to be on that same exact level; even if it’s somewhat close to that, it’s enough to keep us happy for the time being.

Hopefully, all of this means we’ll hear something more about a season 2 between now and the end of this year. As for When Calls the Heart season 9, our expectation is that it will start filming later this summer in preparation to air months after the fact. The season itself should be around in the first few episodes of 2022.

