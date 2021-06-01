





Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Within this article, of course our primary purpose is giving you answers to that very thing! Beyond just that, though, we’ll also look more towards the long-term future of the franchise with season 19 coming down the road.

The first thing that we should do here, unfortunately, is get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of the show on the network tonight. Last week’s emotional “Rule 91” is the final installment of the season and with that, we’re going to be waiting until the fall to see what’s on the other side. Because of the virus, this is the shortest season of the CBS show in recent memory; we could be waiting several weeks, at least, to learn a formal premiere date.

If you are interested in getting our full review of the NCIS finale, be sure to watch that below! After you take a look at that, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates and discussions of the season the whole way through.

So what do we know at present about an NCIS season 19? There are a few different things. For starters, Emily Wickersham is no longer a series regular after years of playing Ellie Bishop. Katrina Law (Jessica Knight) will more than likely be promoted, and we still have to wait and see with Mark Harmon as Gibbs. We know that the longtime star will be back, but it’s unclear how many episodes he will be around for.

We wouldn’t be surprised if at some point, another regular joins the show; no matter, NCIS is still going to be NCIS. It may look and feel different than any other version of the show in recent memory, but we don’t think there will be a real interest in shaking up the format all that much.

One last thing to point out here: NCIS season 19 is going to be premiering Monday nights at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. This represents a significant change in time, so we’ll have to see if that impacts the ratings at all.

