Outlander season 6 premiere date coming in early 2022; see new details







We know that there are plenty of people out there excited for Outlander season 6 — and today is a fantastic World Outlander Day, indeed!

In celebration of the day (commemorating the publication of Diana Gabaldon’s first book in the series 30 years ago), Starz confirmed today that the new season will be premiering at some point in early 2022. That’s a fitting time-frame, given how much alter this season 6 kicked off production than initially expected. Like so many other series out there, filming was delayed significantly by the global health crisis and the cast and crew are adhering to a lengthy list of protocols in order to ensure their safety.

There is one other major change likely brought on by the pandemic: This season will only be eight episodes. However, it will kick off with an extended, 90-minute premiere.

For a few more details about the story itself, take a look at the official season 6 logline per the network:

The sixth season of “Outlander” sees a continuation of Claire and Jamie’s fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America. Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina – and perhaps most significantly – during a period of dramatic political upheaval. The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society which – as Claire knows all too well – is unwittingly marching towards Revolution. Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser’s Ridge. They must now defend this home – established on land granted to them by the Crown – not only from external forces, but also from the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care. For the Frasers and their immediate family, “home” is more than simply a site in which they live, it is the place where they are laying the foundations for the rest of their lives. If Season Four asked “What is home?” and Season Five asked, “What are you willing to do to protect your home?” then Season Six explores what happens when there is disharmony and division among the inhabitants of the home you’ve created: when you become an outsider, or an ‘outlander,’ so to speak, marginalized and rejected in your own home.

When will we learn a specific premiere date?

Think in terms of later this year — we’d be surprised if anything is official before the fall. They will want to time out the reveal at the best possible time as they start to ramp up production for what lies ahead.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to Outlander season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around to get some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







