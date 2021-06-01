The Good Doctor season 4 finale promo: Can Shaun, Lea move forward?







The Good Doctor season 4 finale is poised to come on ABC next week, and you have to imagine it will be emotional.

If there are two words we could use to describe this episode thematically, it’s “moving forward.” Or, at least there will be a hope for this for a few different characters.

Let’s start things off here with Shaun and Lea. They are still in mourning over losing their baby, and despite their new adventures, nothing takes away that feeling of grief or that pain. It’s going to take some time before they can start to get to the other side. Patience is going to be a part of this; the same goes for allowing themselves to feel that heartache. It’s something that cannot be suppressed or just ignored for some extended period of time.

For Lim, meanwhile, she has to look forward through the lens of a potential new romance. This is a woman who has gone through a lot, whether it be the death of Dr. Melendez or everything with the virus. She’s taken on so much responsibility and within that, she still has to find ways to carve out a little bit of room for herself. We know that this is not always an easy thing to do, so how will she be feeling entering the finale?

For Morgan and Park, the question that they have to ask each other is this: What is it do they really want? Are they content with being friends or a casual fling? We know that Park is looking for something more at this point, but can the two of them fully get on the same page? We’re sure that the finale will look to answer at least some of these questions … but they will also probably leave some others for season 5.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 4 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







