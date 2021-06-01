The Good Doctor season 4 finale spoilers: Is a cliffhanger ahead?







Next week on ABC The Good Doctor season 4, it’s finally here: The big finale! “Vamos” is a direct continuation of what you saw tonight. Many of the doctors will still be in Guatemala, doing whatever they can in order to save lives.

As you would expect, though, there are going to be some unexpected events that threaten to derail just about everything. For Shaun, a power outage is going to make it borderline impossible for him to be able to finish an operation. Will he still be able to find a way to make things work? That’s something we’re left to wonder about — at least alongside a number of other things pertaining to some key relationships.

Below, the network has the full The Good Doctor season 4 finale synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

“Vamos” – Dr. Shaun Murphy must perform a risky surgery on a patient without electricity when the power suddenly goes out at the hospital in Guatemala. Additionally, Dr. Lim and Dr. Mateo Rendón Osma’s relationship deepens as they overcome difficulties during their surgery in part two of the season finale of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, JUNE 7 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Will there be a cliffhanger?

While nothing may be 100% confirmed at present, we have to imagine there will be at least something here. Last year, you had the death of Dr. Melendez and then also Shaun and Lea officially getting together. Neither one of these can be considered a typical cliffhanger, but they did serve the purpose of setting the stage for what lies ahead. We’ll see where things go here; we just hope that we can end with something a little more hopeful than a major character dying … again.

