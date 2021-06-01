The Blacklist season 8 episode 20 spoilers: A blast from the past







We’ve heard already that The Blacklist season 8 episode 20 is going to be an immensely important episode for the entire series. How could it not be?

If you saw the promos for this episode (entitled “Godwin Page”), then you know that Reddington could end up telling her the truth about everything. Or, at least almost everything. It’s hard to know anything for sure with this show.

What makes the photo above so interesting is that Liz is seemingly back close to the box, the same thing that housed Reddington at the Post Office early on in the series. We know from the promo that he wants to tell her everything back where it all began.

Is this really going to happen? Or, is there some other sort of setup at play here? It’s curious that Liz appears either frightened, scared, or horrified within this image, as though there is something fundamentally terrible that is happening to her. It’s possible that she is doing some sort of duck-and-cover maneuver in order to protect herself — could Townsend and some of his people followed them all the way to the Post Office? We have to think that this is possible, much in the way that it’s possible that the truth traumatizes Liz so much that she is grabbing at her head.

No matter where the story goes from here, we have to imagine that it will change the world of The Blacklist as we know it. Given that there are only two more episodes after this one this season, we’re curious to learn just how much of a paradigm shift we are ultimately talking about here.

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 8 episode 20?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

