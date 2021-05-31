Is All Rise new tonight on CBS? Is a season 3 still possible?







Is All Rise new tonight on CBS? If you come into this article wondering about that, we more than understand! We’ll share with you here what we know, both in terms of tonight and then also the long-term future.

Unfortunately, we can’t profess that a lot of the news is of the pleasant variety. After all, there is no new All Rise tonight, and there may never be a new one ever again. CBS formally canceled the legal drama earlier this month, and the May 24 episode currently serves as the series finale. We’re now in a place where it’s the responsibility of another network or streaming service to pick the show up, and the odds of that happening are fairly low.

Why wouldn’t someone bite on this series? There are a few different reasons for it. First and foremost, the ratings may not be strong enough to get another suitor super-interested. Beyond just that, CBS was already one of the ideal homes for the show! Procedural dramas work very well in this place, and they aren’t always anywhere near as appetizing on a streaming service. We think case-of-the-week shows function best when, fittingly, you are able to watch one episode a week.

We’ll wait and see what the future holds here, mostly because you never quite know when a network or streaming service is going to be interested in a property. At the same time, though, we wouldn’t hold our breath for more All Rise. For now, we just have to assume that we’ve reached the end of the road and be grateful that judge Lola Carmichael had a couple of great seasons to sit on the bench.

