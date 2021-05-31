Is Debris new tonight on NBC? Is there hope for season 2?







Is Debris new tonight on NBC? If you find yourself interested in that subject, we’ll do our best to help you within this piece!

Unfortunately, we do have to begin here by sharing some of the bad news: There is no new episode of the show tonight. Now, the worse news: There may not ever be a new episode ever again following last week’s finale. Recently the network chose to cancel the science-fiction series after just one season, with low ratings seemingly being the reason for it. We’re not going to sit here and argue that the ratings were stellar, but the move still stinks for a number of reasons.

How much of a chance did the show get? – Sure, it had a decent lead-in courtesy of The Voice, but that show isn’t anywhere near the ratings superstar that it was early on in its run.

Where was the promotion elsewhere? – Unless you’re a regular watcher of NBC primetime, there’s probably a good chance that you never heard of this show. Also, because it premiered so late in the TV season it didn’t get all that much of a push before it first aired.

Where is the other genre programming? – Science fiction often has a smaller crowd watching, but there is still immense value in these stories — they diversify your content and can build passionate followings. With Debris over, it’s not like there’s a huge flurry of similar shows elsewhere. Manifest is probably the closest thing NBC has and now, you may have to look towards The CW to at least see a network willing to embrace the format.

We’re still waiting to see if a Debris season 2 ends up somewhere else — can we get a miracle here? Time will tell.

