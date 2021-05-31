A Million Little Things season 3 finale spoilers: A look at two-part episode!







The A Million Little Things season 3 finale is coming on ABC on Wednesday, June 9, and you should get a good feeling in advance of what is coming. There is a two-hour block on that night that has the incredible challenge of trying to wrap up a year’s worth of stories. That is hard enough on a normal season, but this time around you are adding such important subjects as a global health crisis and a battle for social justice and change. These have added to the power of this season, and getting resolutions to some of these matters is almost impossible.

What we can go ahead and tell you is this: These upcoming two hours will at least try to resolve some of the character stories to the best of their ability. For some more info all about that, be sure to view the full A Million Little Things season 3 finale synopsis below:

“justice: part 1”/“justice: part 2” – Sophie seeks justice for her trauma, and Maggie forces Gary to take a hard look at himself and his relationships. Meanwhile, Eddie goes to extreme measures to fight for his family, and Rome and Regina make big changes for their future on the two-hour season finale of “A Million Little Things,” WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Are we going to see a cliffhanger at some point in here? We could see one when it comes to Eddie and Katherine, mostly because there have been so many moments where those characters are on the brink of falling apart already. Meanwhile, we could also see something tied to Gary, Darcy, and Maggie thrown in here — how can it not given just how cluttered the relationship drama has been here already?

