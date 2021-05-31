Lucifer season 6 spoilers: What will the main drive of the story be?







As we approach Lucifer season 6 and the end of the show’s run, there are understandably a lot of questions worth wondering. Yet, one that is why on our list is actually quite simple: What now?

Think about it like this for Lucifer Morningstar: He’s now God. There are clearly stories to tell about why and how he got the title, but the end of season 5 could have easily been the series finale for him. He’s now all-powerful and on the surface, it feels like that’s one of the biggest storytelling challenges out there. Is there any drama left?

As it turns out, the answer to that question of drama is “yes.” There are some questions that will be answered in the ten-episode final season, which is something that co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich describes further to TVLine:

…What happens when Lucifer gets a hold of something that maybe he thought he wanted? He’s always his own worst enemy, so it’s not going to be an easy road. Let’s put it that way.

So clearly, seeing Lucifer-as-God struggle with this new title should prove fascinating, as could seeing how Chloe and others adapt to his role. How much control does he really want? Personally, we want to see Chloe continue to be a detective so that the show fundamentally doesn’t change too much. There are also clear downsides to someone having unlimited power, and there is value in the struggle and feeling the highs and lows. The more Lucifer has this role, the deeper he may understand this.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Lucifer season 6?

How do you think the series is going to conclude at the tail end of it all? Be sure to let us know some of your thoughts on that subject below! Once you do that, remember to also stick around — there are, after all, more updates coming… (Photo: Netflix.)

