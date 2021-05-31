The Bachelorette spoilers: Katie Thurston + a man in a box







The premiere of The Bachelorette with Katie Thurston is just one week away, and with that, why not share a new preview?

If you’ve watched this series with any regularity over the years, then you know already that ridiculous limo entrances are one of the hallmarks of this series. There are always a few guys desperate to get attention on night one — some of them come up with weird ideas themselves, whereas some others are pushed into them by producers.

For the latest limo entrance from Katie’s season, all you have to do is look below … though we don’t even know how to call this an “entrance.” Instead, you have a guy being hauled around in a giant package, like he himself is some sort of incredible gift. It’s a funny little gimmick at first, but we thought that he would get out of the gift before getting into the house. Apparently, that is not the case.

So when is he going to get out of there? It’s going to be rather awkward in the event that Katie just has a bunch of conversations with a guy in a box! You always want to know what he looks like eventually, right?

Typically people with the super-weird limo entrances don’t tend to go altogether far in the season — so we’re not altogether optimistic about Present Guy. (What else do we really call him?) We’ll just have to wait and see what things look like over the course of the rest of the season.

What do you want to see on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette?

Ok so like rly what's in the box pic.twitter.com/iuknxNTPNc — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) May 30, 2021

