The Flash season 7 episode 13 spoilers: The show without Cisco







In the event that you did not know, The Flash season 7 episode 12 is going to feature the apparent exit of Cisco Ramon. It’s still possible that we see him down the road but with Carlos Valdes exiting as a series regular, we have to prepare for a changing of the guard.

Ultimately, Chester’s been around to prepare for this moment! This character’s increased role was long a sign that Cisco would eventually depart, and we’re now at a role where that is going to happen.

Episode 13 is entitled “Masquerade,” and when this airs on June 15, you’re going to have a chance to see what the world looks like with Cisco in it as a major player. Along the way here, you’re also going to see a big Cecile storyline and a reminder that nothing slows down in the world of The Flash. There just so happens to be new villains around almost every corner.

For a few more details on what lies ahead here, check out the newly-released synopsis below:

CECILE IS TRAPPED – Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) is forced to confront her past in order to break free from a psychic prison. Meanwhile, Chester (Brandon McKnight) takes over for Cisco but makes a mistake that puts Barry (Grant Gustin) in serious danger. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) investigates Kristen Kramer’s old military ties and discovers an unsettling truth. Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Christina M. Walker (#713). Original airdate 6/15/2021.

Ultimately, this episode is coming at a point in the season where there are questions aplenty as to where the series is going to go. This is one of the cool things about this graphic-novel structure: It does make each story all the more unpredictable.

