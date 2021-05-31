The Good Doctor season 4 episode 20 (finale) spoilers: Shaun’s challenge







Tomorrow night serves as part one to the epic two-part The Good Doctor season 4 finale event. So what’s going to happen with part two? There is an episode entitled “Vamos” that is currently set to air on Monday, June 7, and there’s evidence aplenty that Shaun Murphy will be challenged.

Are we expecting some surprises? Definitely, but even if there aren’t any some of these characters will be tested like never before. For at least many characters the primary setting will still be Guatemala, which means that they are stuck contending with tough conditions alongside a lack of resources that are typically at their disposal.

Could one character find something surprising in this environment? It at least sounds like it per the official The Good Doctor season 4 finale synopsis that we’ve got for you below:

“Vamos” – Dr. Shaun Murphy must perform a risky surgery on a patient without electricity when the power suddenly goes out at the hospital in Guatemala. Additionally, Dr. Lim and Dr. Mateo Rendón Osma’s relationship deepens as they overcome difficulties during their surgery in part two of the season finale of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, JUNE 7 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

We’ve got faith that Shaun is going to be able to complete this operation even with the setbacks thrown in front of him. What we wonder just as much is where he will be emotionally. Remember that he is entering this episode in a very difficult place, one where he and Lea are still coping with the loss of their baby.

Will there be a cliffhanger? Given that this is The Good Doctor, it’s reasonable to expect that! Even if there is no huge jaw-dropper ahead, we’re still sure the ending will give you a sense of what the next season will look like.

