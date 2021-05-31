Animal Kingdom season 5 promo: The state of the family business







We’re just over a month away from Animal Kingdom season 5 premiering on TNT, and we’ve got a good sense of how great it will be.

What makes this season unique? It’s the first without Ellen Barkin present as Smurf, though being “unique” in this case also presents a significant challenge. We have to remember here that for a long time, Smurf was really the heart and soul of this show. She was precisely what made the engine run and in that sense, it is going to be unbelievably strange not having her around.

Smurf will be present in flashbacks, and in some of those scenes, you’ll get a proper chance to learn further of just how she came to be the criminal mastermind she was.

Meanwhile, in the present Pope, Deran, F, and Craig will all be fighting over her metaphorical kingdom, while remembering to run jobs along the way. For the time being, signs do suggest that business is booming and the crew is actually making as much money as ever. They’re still finding a way to be successful, but of course the question we’re wondering is just how long it’s going to last. Sooner or later, will they realize that Smurf did more than they ever gave her credit for? (You can see some of the story in the new promo below.)

Remember that Animal Kingdom season 5 premieres on TNT come Sunday, July 11. It’s already been two years since season 4 first premiered, so we just hope people remember to actually tune in and see what happens next.

The Codys are back and badder than ever. #AnimalKingdom Premieres July 11th on TNT. pic.twitter.com/ltB3rqFgGd — Animal Kingdom (@AnimalKingdom) May 27, 2021

